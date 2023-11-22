Miller PR Proudly Working with 4 of the Top 10 DJ's in the World from the DJ Mag 2023 Annual Top 100 DJ List

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller PR, the global marketing and communications agency working with celebrities and brands across music, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle, is proud to continue to work with 4 of the top 10 DJs in the world. DJ Mag, the industry authority on electronic music culture, recently published its annual Top 100 DJs in the World list, following a global survey in which more than 1.3 million people placed votes for their favorite DJs, across a variety of electronic music genres from techno to house, trance and more.

Miller agency clients held key positions in the top 10 with AFROJACK, Alok, Armin van Buuren and Dimitri Vegas all maintaining their prominence and profile as leading producers and DJ's in the dance and electronic music industry today, coming in at 7th, 5th, 4th and 2nd in the world respectively. The agency is proud to be an integral part of its clients' teams, and help them across all areas of their business worldwide.

Dawn Miller, the President of Miller, said, "It's an honor to work with these talented music artists and be a trusted part of their global team and projects. We congratulate them, and all the other DJ's on the top 100 list, and look forward to another successful year working together and building to even greater heights."

As an agency, Miller PR transcends conventional music PR by not only supporting music campaigns, but extending clients' profiles far beyond the music industry, representing clients' passions and business ventures across a wide array of industries, from fashion to gaming, art, tech, TV, film and more. Working side by side with an artist and their team, the agency elevates the branding and profile of clients into new arenas, unlocks new audiences and showcases the true breadth of the artist and who they are.

In 2023, one example is with producer and DJ Alok, and his philanthropic mission and musical projects with the indigenous community of the Amazon. One element of this campaign included a panel conversation with foreign dignitaries, followed by a concert on the roof of the United Nations' in New York city, which showcased his musical prowess, and his passion and commitment to important social issues. Alok (recently crowned as the #1 streamed Spotify artist in Brazil) has been a driving force in projects promoting the significance of the indigenous community in the fight against climate change, and Miller has been instrumental in solidifying his role as a socially conscious artist.

The agency's ability to truly connect with the personality of a music artist to shape meaningful connections between clients and their communities is what sets Miller PR apart in its approach, and establishes the company as a leader in branding, marketing and PR.

Established in 2008, Miller agency has represented more than 100 music artists across a variety of music genres from electronic dance music to hip-hop, rock, pop and more. Music clients the agency works with include producers, singers, DJ's, music labels, live events, tours and festivals across North America, Africa, Australia, Europe and Asia.

About Miller PR

Founded in 2008, Miller is a global agency based in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore, specializing in comprehensive marketing and communications for clients across lifestyle, entertainment, music and technology. The agency offers a unique blend of digital and traditional strategies, including earned, paid, owned and shared media, content marketing, influencer engagement, social media marketing and digital media. Working with global brands, businesses, celebrities and CEO's, Miller's expertise creates impactful and engaging campaigns that drive purpose, build revenue and elevate brands to new heights.

