Miller selected as GPA Midstream's and GPSA's new top executive as Moxley sets retirement date

TULSA, Okla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GPA Midstream Association and GPSA announce that Sarah Miller will replace Joel Moxley as the top executive for these organizations when Moxley retires in September 2024.

Midstream companies build and operate infrastructure vital to economies around the globe—now and into the future. Post this Sarah Miller will become GPA Midstream's and GPSA's top executive when Joel Moxley retires in September 2024. Founded in 1928, GPSA supports the midstream's producer-supplier partnership with world recognized resources such as the GPSA Engineering Data Book, as well as technical research, and knowledge sharing that brings technological advances and expertise to bear on the industry's challenges.

"The GPA Midstream Executive Committee is excited to have someone with Sarah's mix of skills, intellect, and experience to lead the organization into its next chapter," said GPA Midstream Chair Micheal Dunn, who is Chief Operating Officer of The Williams Companies, Inc. "Her strategic vision for the organization and familiarity with the midstream business will serve member companies and help us all navigate the future of energy."

Miller's career includes 17 years with The Williams Companies, Inc., including serving as the company's Senior Vice President and General Counsel. As a shareholder and director practicing in the Energy & Natural Resources group at the law firm of Hall Estill based in Tulsa, Okla., Miller has served as GPA Midstream's General Counsel since October 2019.

Her legal practice focuses on commercial contracting for midstream service companies and producers, construction and procurement contracting, acquisition and divestitures, and corporate governance. A corporate and non-profit leader, Miller brings to GPA Midstream expertise in team management and strategic planning.

"GPA Midstream and GPSA are the only organizations solely dedicated to representing the interests of midstream operators and their suppliers," Miller said. "The midstream industry builds and operates infrastructure vital to energy and economic activity around the globe — now and into the foreseeable future. I'm looking forward to working with our members to build on the organizations' legacy of technical prowess and advocacy, and to strengthen their voices on behalf of the industry."

Moxley, who was named President & CEO in 2019, will retire in September after the GPA Midstream Annual Convention in San Antonio, Texas. During his tenure, Moxley prioritized the organizations' research program, expanded government advocacy efforts, and spearheaded launch of the Let's Clear the Air consumer education campaign.

He guided the organizations through the massive upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic and led the re-establishment of the association's annual Convention and Technical Conference as cornerstone events of the midstream industry when large gatherings could safely resume.

"GPA Midstream and GPSA have been an important part of my professional life for three decades," Moxley said. "I'm entering retirement this fall secure in the knowledge that the associations are in good hands. The future is bright for the midstream industry, and I'm confident that Sarah will draw upon her experience representing midstream clients and her knowledge of the associations to make sure GPA Midstream and GPSA remain staunch advocates for our member companies."

"We thank Joel for his unwavering commitment and dedicated service to GPA Midstream and GPSA," Dunn said. "His quiet wisdom and meticulous work have been invaluable resources, and he has been tireless in positioning the midstream as an essential component of the future of energy."

Miller will join the associations full-time this summer and work with Moxley, staff, and members to enable a smooth transition in leadership. She will be President & CEO of GPA Midstream, and CEO of GPSA.

‍GPA MIDSTREAM

Shaping the U.S. midstream energy sector since 1921, GPA Midstream sets standards for natural gas liquids, develops simple and reproducible test methods to define the industry's raw materials and products, manages a worldwide cooperative research program, provides a voice for the industry on Capitol Hill, and is the go-to resource for oil and gas technical reports and publications. Learn more at GPAMidstream.org .

‍GPSA

Founded in 1928, GPSA supports the midstream's producer-supplier partnership with world recognized resources such as the GPSA Engineering Data Book, as well as technical research, and knowledge sharing that brings technological advances and expertise to bear on the industry's challenges. Learn more at GPSAMidstreamSuppliers.org .

SOURCE GPA Midstream Association