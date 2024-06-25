Miller Sports + Entertainment Announces Utah-Based LVT as Partner Across its Platform and Larry H. Miller Real Estate

SALT LAKE CITY, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Miller Sports + Entertainment (MSE) announced a multi-year partnership across its baseball and entertainment businesses with LiveView Technologies (LVT), a homegrown Utah company that is a national provider of innovative life safety and security technology.

In an expanded alliance beyond the current Smith's Ballpark and Salt Lake Bees agreement, LVT is now a founding sponsor as the exclusive surveillance security partner of MSE properties and the preferred surveillance security partner of Larry H. Miller Real Estate.

"At the heart of this partnership is a desire to make our communities a better place to live, work and play, which is so important to Miller Sports + Entertainment and LVT," said Ty Wardle, MSE chief revenue officer and executive vice president. "LVT's innovative technology is proven to help create a safer environment, and we are excited to use their mobile security units at our venues."

"MSE is an instrumental part of the community here in Utah, and we're proud to partner with them to protect some of the best sports and entertainment venues in Utah," said Ryan Porter, CEO of LVT. "Our mission is to make communities more safe and secure, wherever MSE operates."

MSE encompasses the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels; the new Daybreak Field at America First Square opening in 2025; Big League Utah, the community coalition, led by the Miller family, working to bring a Major League Baseball team to Salt Lake City; Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres, and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Entertainment, which expands the legacy theatres concept to include state-of-the-art cinema entertainment centers.

LVT's trailblazing mobile security systems will be deployed at the new Daybreak Field at America First Square, which is part of a mixed-use entertainment district that will attract more than 1.5 million visitors with more than 200 events annually. The LVT units will be operating at seven Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres and its new cinema entertainment centers.

As the preferred partner of Larry H. Miller Real Estate, LVT is a resource for an expansive real estate portfolio, including Downtown Daybreak, which is a 200-acre development in South Jordan, and the westside Power District where the Larry H. Miller Company plans to invest $3.5 billion into a mixed-use development, including the Utah State Fairpark, improvements to the Jordan River, and a potential Major League Baseball stadium.

LVT was founded in 2005 and is located in American Fork, Utah. Since 2019, LVT has experienced hyper-growth, averaging an annual recurring revenue (ARR) year-over-year growth of 120 percent and expanding its workforce by 450 percent. The company's user-friendly, enterprise life safety and security solutions quickly secure any physical environment using intelligent automation and actionable, real-time data. Many public and private industries have utilized LVT's rapidly deployable commercial security systems, including sports, critical infrastructure, retailers, transportation, and hundreds of other customers around the United States.

About LVT

LVT is a leader in life safety and security and the premier developer and manufacturer of mobile, solar powered and cellular-connected surveillance solutions and software. Headquartered in American Fork, UT, LVT's enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is used by retailers, critical infrastructure and utilities, construction projects, warehouse and distribution centers, and more. LVT is proud to be made in the USA and manufactured in Utah. For more information, visit www.lvt.com .

About Miller Sports + Entertainment

Miller Sports + Entertainment (MSE) manages Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres, Larry H. Miller Megaplex Entertainment, the Salt Lake Bees, and Big League Utah and its quest to bring a Major League Baseball team to Salt Lake City. For more information, visit www.millerse.com .

About Larry H. Miller Real Estate

Established in 1986, Larry H. Miller Real Estate is the real estate platform of the Larry H. Miller Company. We use the power of development to fulfill the Larry H. Miller Company's mission of enriching lives. Whether we're building a single-family home or a master-planned community, a commercial office tower or a mixed-use business district, we treat every real estate project as an opportunity to make a lasting positive impact. Our work isn't just transactional, it's transformational. Learn more at LHMRE.com.

About the Larry H. Miller Company

The Larry H. Miller Company (LHMCO) oversees the Miller family's business platforms, including real estate, senior health, sports and entertainment, and investments. LHMCO has owned the Salt Lake Bees since 2005. The organization also owned and operated the Utah Jazz for 36 years and viewed the team as a community asset. In 1993, the Jazz hosted the NBA All-Star Game and secured the bid for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, both of which exceeded expectations. During their stewardship of the team, Larry H. and Gail Miller constructed and opened the Delta Center in 1991, and in 2017, the organization completed a 120-day arena renovation to deliver award-winning experiences and top-performing results. The company also owned and operated sports television and radio properties, founded and ran the Tour of Utah, built and operated the Miller Motorsports Park, and acquired and operated Fanzz, a sports apparel company. For more information, visit lhm.com .

SOURCE The Larry H. Miller Company