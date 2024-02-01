Miller Vein Offers Free Vein Clinic

Miller Vein

01 Feb, 2024, 08:33 ET

Community Partnership with Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Vein is proud to announce a community partnership with Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, offering Free Vein Care Services to individuals in need within our local community. The event will take place from Friday, February 2nd to Sunday, February 4th. Patients are scheduled from DRMM's Christian Guidance Center, Genesis III Women's treatment program, and other local shelters.

"I am thrilled to announce this unique volunteering opportunity aimed at making a positive impact on the health and well-being of the Detroit community! Providing free vein care services to those in need will significantly improve the lives of individuals facing vein-related challenges," said Jeffrey Miller, M.D., Founder, and CEO of Miller Vein.

Vein disorders, such as varicose and spider veins, affect more than 80 million Americans. These conditions can cause discomfort, pain, and other health issues, but with proper treatment, symptoms can be improved, and the development of more serious complications can be prevented. Miller Vein, Michigan's largest provider of venous insufficiency treatment, is committed to delivering exceptional care in a comfortable, patient-focused environment.

"We are honored to be part of this meaningful partnership between Detroit Rescue Mission and Miller Vein, where we join forces to bring the gift of health to those in need," said Dr. Chad Audi, president and CEO of Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries. "Our collaboration seeks to provide free vein care services to the less fortunate, embodying our shared belief in the importance of accessible healthcare for all. Together, we aim to make a positive impact on the well-being of our community and demonstrate the transformative power of compassion and collaboration."

Event Details:

  • Location: Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries
  • Address: 211 Glendale St, Suite 200, Highland Park, MI 48203
  • Date: Friday, February 2ndSunday, February 4th
  • Appointments: Scheduled in advance through Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries

For media inquiries, please contact:
Crystal Rusch
Miller Vein
(248) 719-4682
[email protected]
www.MillerVein.com

For more information about Miller Vein and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries:
www.MillerVein.com
www.DRMM.org

SOURCE Miller Vein

