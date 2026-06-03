ZEELAND, Mich., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN), a global collective of design brands, will take center stage at Fulton Market Design Days 2026 in Chicago, IL, June 8–10, presenting a clear view of the future of design grounded in insight, technology, and craft.

MillerKnoll Powers the Future of Design at Fulton Market Design Days 2026

"As one of the pioneering tenants of Fulton Market, we're excited to anchor another Design Days by showcasing innovative solutions for home and workplace environments," said Jeff Stutz, incoming interim CEO of MillerKnoll. "We are introducing new products across our collective of brands, including reinvented cornerstones like our updated Herman Miller Aeron, along with new tools to help organizations adapt as the way we work continues to evolve."

Spanning eight floors and nearly 70,000 square feet across 1100 and 1144 West Fulton Market, the presentation unfolds as a single, connected journey of immersive exhibitions, full-scale environments, and product launches across brands. Together, the experience demonstrates how thoughtfully designed environments support the work that's best done together, driving connection and collaboration across workplace, healthcare, higher education, hospitality, and home environments.

Building on major exhibition moments in New York, London, and Milan, MillerKnoll continues that momentum in Fulton Market. At 1100 West Fulton Market, Craft Work highlights the human skill behind industrial design through portraits by Balazs Gardi across six MillerKnoll facilities. At 1144, Means + Methods explores the tools—past and present—that turn ideas into reality, alongside live demonstrations of MillerKnoll's new Planning AI tool, which allows teams to visualize scenarios and workstyles with greater clarity. In parallel, the Sustainability Spotlight shows how MillerKnoll scales innovation, embedding environmental responsibility into how products throughout the collective are designed, made, and brought to market.

"Customers need their real estate to work harder and do more than ever before, making the positive impact of a well-designed, well-appointed space even more evident," said John Michael, President of North America Contract at MillerKnoll." The MillerKnoll Workplace floor at 1100 West Fulton Market will showcase strategies and environments that demonstrate the powerful combination of problem-solving expertise and thoughtfully designed products, providing organizations with innovative solutions to their space needs for today and tomorrow."

Also at Design Days, MillerKnoll will introduce a wide range of product launches across its portfolio, spanning infrastructure, systems, iconic seating, and material innovation. Presented together, they reveal how design advances when products are created in conversation with one another.

1100 West Fulton Market

At 1100 West Fulton Market, Herman Miller will unveil a completely refreshed showroom—anchored by updates to the iconic Aeron chair, including two new colorways, sustainability advancements, and expanded sizing. The brand will also premiere Living with Change, an exhibition by newly appointed brand creative directors Kim Colin and Sam Hecht that brings lifestyle, seating, and workplace together through immersive settings and product innovations shaped by research‑based design. Guests will experience the brand's ability to support a wide range of settings and floorplans—highlighting recent expansions to Pawson Drift Collection, Eames Molded Plastic Dining Chair, Headway Collection, and Canvas Vista, now available with DC Power System.

Also at 1100, Knoll will introduce enhancements to Dividends Skyline, including integrated lighting, height‑adjustable tables embedded within credenzas, and new fabric screens and tackboards, alongside expansions to the Biboni and Muecke collections. Geiger will mark a new chapter with a refreshed brand identity, bringing together Geiger and DatesWeiser. The brand will introduce the New Canaan Collection by BassamFellows to the contract market and preview a new base for the Ascent Table, while Maharam will debut new textile collaborations with Paul Smith, Sander Lak, and Hella Jongerius.

1144 West Fulton Market

Nearby at 1144 West Fulton Market, MillerKnoll broadens the focus to healthcare, living, and hospitality environments. The healthcare space spotlights Herman Miller's new Gemma Sleep Settee, a compact, one‑step sleep solution designed for smaller patient rooms. Muuto marks its 20th anniversary with a preview of the sculptural Coltre Sofa, alongside new introductions across lighting, outdoor furniture, and accessories. NaughtOne presents the Lotti Chair designed by Keiji Takeuchi, alongside Pullman Modular Seating, an evolution of a core NaughtOne design, while HAY introduces new seating and outdoor designs, including the Palissade Cantilever Collection, a lighter expression of the iconic range. Spinneybeck and FilzFelt will tell new materials stories, including a sneak peek of Søuld Fragments.

DWR will showcase new exclusive seating collections that reflect the brand's continued focus on modern comfort and versatility. Highlights include recently introduced upholstery and occasional collections by Hlynur Atlason. Alongside this, DWR will introduce the Ramus Chair by BassamFellows and Susan Clark's Contra Collection, each offering fresh expressions of contemporary seating across lounge, modular, and residential settings. DWR will also debut a special pop-up cafe in celebration of Design Days.

For further information, including showroom locations and hours, please visit: www.millerknoll.com/design-days.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a global collective of design brands built on the foundation of two icons of modernism: Herman Miller and Knoll. The portfolio also includes furniture and accessories for commercial and residential spaces from Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DWR (Design Within Reach), Edelman, Geiger, HAY, HOLLY HUNT, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck | FilzFelt. Guided by a shared purpose—design for the good of humankind—MillerKnoll generates insights, pioneers innovations, and champions ideas to better align spaces with how people live, work, and gather. In fiscal year 2025, the company generated net sales of $3.7 billion. For more information, visit millerknoll.com.

SOURCE MillerKnoll