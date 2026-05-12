MillerKnoll Presents 'High-Touch' Design Exhibition During NYCxDesign 2026

Revisiting Minimalism Through Joe D'Urso and Ward Bennett

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll presents High‑Touch, a design history exhibition that reexamines minimalist interiors through the lived, hands‑on practices of Joe D'Urso and Ward Bennett, two figures central to New York City's design legacy. Timed with the reissue of Phaidon's Ward Bennett monograph this spring, the exhibition arrives amid renewed attention to what this work required and why it still matters.

Photography by Eric Petschek.

Curated by Luke Baker, High-Touch draws from the MillerKnoll Archives and private collections to bring together residential interiors, furniture, and objects by both Joe D'Urso and Ward Bennett. The exhibition places their work in dialogue through Bennett's long‑standing design partnership with Geiger and D'Urso's work for Knoll, as well as through their intertwined professional and personal relationship.

Together, their work reflects a shared late-20th-century interpretation of total design: a holistic approach to modern living rooted in the idea of designing complete environments rather than isolated elements. Drawing on earlier movements including Art Nouveau, the Vienna Secession, and the Arts and Crafts tradition, both designers applied this mindset across residential projects.

"I think Ward learned from my more architectural way of looking at things, and he taught me to try to design everything—that no detail was too small," said D'Urso. "That's something that really stuck with me my entire career, and I think the same is true for him, too."

Spanning five decades, High-Touch reveals the craft behind the restraint of New York's minimalist interiors. The exhibition brings Bennett and D'Urso into focus through objects and materials that reveal how minimalism was made: from rare Ward Bennett pieces, including a wicker 1060–C Sled Chair to original Joe D'Urso sketches and an unseen prototype dining chair for Knoll. These works—presented in an exhibition conceived by industrial designer Jonah Takagi, with graphic design by Various Projects—are contextualized by archival photographs and production prints from High‑Tech: The Industrial Style and Source Book for the Home, all of which ground modernism in everyday life.

"The design influence of Bennett and D'Urso is felt around the world, but New York is a particularly relevant place to bring this exhibition to life, given their overlapping personal circles," said Kelsey Keith, Creative Director of MillerKnoll. "The intention of this exhibition is to deepen the collective understanding of them as designers, working through and rebelling against prevailing design philosophy to inform a new way of creating spaces and objects within those spaces."

High‑Touch builds on MillerKnoll's growing exhibition program, deepening the company's commitment to providing a platform for the wider community to engage in conversation with design history. From its unique vantage point to make connections between brand histories, MillerKnoll is able to foreground the lasting influence of modern interiors—and the role of Knoll and Geiger in shaping that legacy. This exhibition invites reflection, dialogue, and discovery by underscoring the continued relevance of total design today.

It will be on view at MillerKnoll's New York gallery at 251 Park Avenue South beginning Friday, May 15, 2026, through October 2, 2026. Tickets are available online.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a global collective of design brands built on the foundation of two icons of modernism: Herman Miller and Knoll. The portfolio also includes furniture and accessories for commercial and residential spaces from Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DWR (Design Within Reach), Edelman, Geiger, HAY, HOLLY HUNT, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck | FilzFelt. Guided by a shared purpose—design for the good of humankind—MillerKnoll generates insights, pioneers innovations, and champions ideas to better align spaces with how people live, work, and gather. In fiscal year 2025, the company generated net sales of $3.7 billion. For more information, visit millerknoll.com.

About Knoll

Knoll brings order and beauty to workplace, hospitality, and residential environments. Founded in New York City in 1938, the furniture and interiors brand collaborates with architects, artists, and designers leading the cultural zeitgeist. It is also the licensed manufacturer of classic works by many design pioneers, including Eero Saarinen, Harry Bertoia, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Florence Knoll, and Marcel Breuer. The Knoll portfolio allows architects and designers to remain true to the philosophy of "total design," where material, color, and form work in harmony to deliver a complete experience of space. Learn more at Knoll.com.

About Geiger

Geiger is a furniture manufacturer grounded in its refined approach to materiality, proportion, and craft. Creating solutions for workplace, residential, and hospitality environments, the brand brings an uncompromising attention to detail to everything it produces—from precisely matched veneers to designs engineered to look, work, and feel cohesive. Drawing on a long‑standing collaboration with Ward Bennett, the designer's philosophy of timeless, purposeful design continues to guide Geiger's approach. Partnering with some of the world's foremost designers and artisans, Geiger creates unparalleled design solutions, thoughtfully crafted for all the senses. Learn more at Geigerfurniture.com.

SOURCE MillerKnoll