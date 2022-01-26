MILLER'S ALE HOUSE OFFERS RESERVED SEATING FOR 'THE BIG GAME'

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Between beating the crowds and jockeying for position, finding a spot to watch "The Big Game" is almost a sport in itself. Miller's Ale House has created a unique advance-ticketing system so football fans can get together with family and friends to eat, drink and watch the NFL championship game hassle-free on the restaurant's more than 60 TVs.

Tickets for reserved seating to watch the Feb. 13 game at Miller's are on sale now for $25 per person, with the purchase price credited back to guests' game-day check. Fans take in the game while enjoying football party favorites like Miller's World-Famous Zingers®, Zingers Mountain Melt® and Tex-Mex Chicken Nachos, plus the full menu of more than 60 items, including appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, flatbreads, pastas, steaks, seafood and entrees. Miller's also offers over 35 beers on tap and has a large selection of pitchers of beer and signature cocktails available.

To purchase tickets, guests can visit their favorite Miller's Ale House location and speak with a manager. Reserved seats are limited, and walk-in seating on game day is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

"We have more than 60 TVs in every restaurant, so our Feb. 13 event is a great way to make sure you have the best seat in the house while enjoying all your game-day favorite foods and drinks with family and friends," said Miller's Ale House Vice President of Marketing Andrea Von Utter. "For those who prefer to catch the game at home, we also offer crowd-pleasing Party Platters that make hosting your own watch party a breeze."

Party platters include fan favorites like the 24- or 50-piece Zingers Platter, the 24- or 50-piece Fresh Chicken Wings Platter, Zingers Mac & Cheese Platter and Ale House Mini-Burgers® Platter.

Platters can be ordered up to three days in advance (a minimum of 24 hours before pickup) on millersalehouse.com.

Through Feb. 13, Miller's is also offering two new limited-time specials that are perfect game-day treats. The Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac & Cheese ($14.99) features grilled chicken breast, crisp bacon pieces, creamy cheddar, Parmesan and Monterey Jack cheese sauce, ranch dressing and scallions, topped with Parmesan breadcrumbs. Fried Jalapenos ($6.99), made with pickled jalapeno slices, are battered and fried to a crispy golden brown and served with ranch dipping sauce.

