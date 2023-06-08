Millersville University & Academic Partnerships to Launch Online Graduate Degree Programs

News provided by

Academic Partnerships

08 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

MILLERSVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millersville University today announced the expansion of its online portfolio of graduate degree programs, proudly supported by Academic Partnerships. Launching in the Fall of 2023, the online graduate programs will appeal to students seeking an alternative option to on-campus education.

Through this partnership, Millersville will offer its highly sought-after Nursing programs, Integrated Scientific Applications and Emergency Management degrees online.

The online programs include:

Nursing

  • MSN in Nursing Education Online
  • MSN in Nursing Leadership Online
  • MSN in School Nursing Online

Integrated Scientific Applications

  • MS in Integrated Scientific Applications – Weather Intelligence and Risk Management Online
  • MS in Integrated Scientific Applications – Geoinformatics Online

Emergency Management

  • MS in Emergency Management

With a student-centered approach, Millersville is recognized as one of the top public universities for academics and community engagement in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. Partnering with AP to make critical programs like nursing more accessible to students is aligned with MU's mission of being a community dedicated to high-quality education at an exceptional value.

"Academic Partnerships is honored to partner with Millersville University as they increase access to their high-quality graduate degree programs," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Academic Partnerships. "Millersville has a rich history of serving its students in the PASSHE system and throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. We are excited to work side-by-side with Millersville as they expand their footprint and impact."

Founded over 160 years ago in historic Lancaster County, Millersville University has become one of the most highly regarded universities in the Northeast. With a supportive and enriching environment, MU is an integral part of the community.

"Millersville University is a powerful economic multiplier. It is connected to the local community, school systems, businesses and the local labor market. This partnership with AP only strengthens our standing in the local and regional community by extending our program offerings further," says Dr. Gail Gasparich, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost.

AP, a leading online facilitator focused primarily on adult learners, is a partner to approximately fifty-five universities, primarily regional universities, across North America. AP's mission of expanding access to top-quality, affordable and workforce relevant education makes it an excellent fit with the University to grow its portfolio of programs.

For more information or to apply for these programs, please visit https://online.millersville.edu/

About Millersville University

Millersville University of Pennsylvania is a top-ranked public university located in the northeast region of the United States. It is committed to offering students a high-quality, comprehensive university experience of exceptional value. Dedicated to providing nationally recognized programs that embrace the liberal arts, Millersville offers academic opportunities that are supported by outstanding faculty who are accomplished scholars and practitioners. Founded in 1855 as the first Normal School in Pennsylvania, Millersville University is one of 14 campuses within the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. www.millersville.edu

About Academic Partnerships

Based in Dallas, Texas, Academic Partnerships is an online facilitator that assists primarily public institutions of higher education across North America in taking their academic programs online and recruits and retains qualified students through program completion. AP's mission is to expand access to top-quality, affordable and workforce relevant education, especially for working and adult students. Founded in digital innovation more than a decade ago, Academic Partnerships brings single-minded dedication, an integrated set of services and data-driven performance to our collaboration with university partners. For more information on innovative online learning solutions, please visit www.academicpartnerships.com

SOURCE Academic Partnerships

