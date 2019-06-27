milliCare Returns To Atlanta With New Franchise

ATLANTA, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- milliCare Floor & Textile Care, a franchise network of high-quality carpet care professionals, announces the addition of a new franchise in Atlanta.

milliCare Floor & Textile Care returns to Atlanta this month with the opening of milliCare by KleanWorx. Travis Shepard, the new franchise owner, is a distinguished veteran of the United States Air Force and has several years of experience in floor maintenance. Shepard is excited to be reintroducing milliCare services to the Atlanta business community, since the area has been lacking a milliCare location for over a year. "As a Special Operator in the USAF, our team's job was to rescue and extract Navy SEALs and Green Berets on their worst days. My goal is to bring that same level of excellence and attention to detail to our customers' facilities," Shepard said.

"It's great to have milliCare back in the Atlanta market," said Steve Willis, milliCare's managing director. "So many past customers have patiently waited for the milliCare level of service they had grown accustomed to and I feel certain that Travis and milliCare by KleanWorx will exceed their expectations."

Shepard also expressed his enthusiasm about joining the milliCare network. "I'm impressed by the caliber of the milliCare corporate team that will be providing support to us as a franchise. It's great to know that we have the support of their parent company, Milliken," said Shepard.

"milliCare is always excited to find franchisees with the business acumen of Travis, but to be able to add someone to our network who also has years of very relevant experience is an added bonus. We are very happy to have Travis join the milliCare family," said Bill Helton, milliCare's director of franchise development.

