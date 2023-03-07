Millicent Gorham Named Chief Executive Officer of the Alliance for Women's Health and Prevention

CEO will lead the organization as it advocates for equitable access to preventive healthcare for all women

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Alliance for Women's Health and Prevention (AWHP), an organization working to ensure that all women and girls have access to high-quality preventive care, named Millicent Gorham as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Gorham brings over three decades of leadership experience in healthcare and advocacy and has been with AWHP since the organization's founding in 2022, serving as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

"Millicent is a dedicated leader and fierce advocate with a proven track record of increasing awareness of and driving policy solutions for women's and diverse racial and ethnic populations' health issues," said Lisa Tate, Secretary of the Board of Directors of AWHP. "We look forward to continuing our work with her in this new capacity as we act on the organization's mission of advancing policy that drives equitable access and prevents the burden and progression of disease to improve the lives and health of all women and girls."

As CEO, Gorham will lead AWHP by overseeing the policy priorities and strategic pursuits of the organization, working in collaboration with her fellow Board members and AWHP's Advisory Council. Highlighted in a recent Ipsos poll commissioned by AWHP, nearly half of American women are forgoing preventive care services, emphasizing the importance of organizations like AWHP advocating for policies that address barriers women face in accessing preventive healthcare.

"I am thrilled to step into this role as AWHP's first CEO," said Gorham. "For decades we have seen the statistics and listened to the real-world experiences of women who lack access to affordable, culturally competent, and what is often considered routine, preventive healthcare. AWHP is committed to helping drive actionable change in public policies, particularly as it relates to early detection and diagnosis, along with accessibility and affordability to improve equitable care. I am passionate about the AWHP mission and our work to make a lasting impact in women's health."

Gorham notably served as the former executive director of the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) for nearly 28 years. Following her position at NBNA, Gorham was most recently the inaugural executive director of Movement is Life (MIL), a nonprofit working to advance physical activity and improved mobility; reducing and eliminating health disparities; health equity; and improved health outcomes and quality of life. She also worked in leadership roles for the National Rural Health Association and the American Optometric Association. Gorham was awarded an honorary PhD from Simmons University, her undergraduate alma mater and earned her MBA with a concentration in health services from Howard University.

The Alliance for Women's Health and Prevention is a non-partisan 501(c)(4) non-profit organization working to ensure that all women and girls have access to high-quality preventive care. Our mission is to advance policy that drives equitable access and prevents the burden and progression of disease to improve the lives and health of all women and girls.

For more information, please visit WomensHealthandPrevention.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @AWHPOrg.

SOURCE Alliance for Women’s Health & Prevention