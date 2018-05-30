Millicom Announces Continued Support of UNICEF's Efforts to Protect Children's Rights in Latin America

The announcement was made during a press conference hosted by TIGO El Salvador with representatives from Millicom, UNICEF and TIGO's Latin American operations. As part of the agreement, Millicom will fund programs related to rights promotion, use of technology, and violence prevention against children and teens through its TIGO operations across its markets in the region. Through these programs UNICEF and Millicom will be able to create and improve helplines for children and teens; provide specialized technical support for this group; and detect and prevent digital criminal activity directed to children like sexting, grooming and cyber-bullying.

Millicom will also continue to share its experience with UNICEF on its work to fully integrate Child Rights into its Corporate Responsibility strategy, moving beyond its existing Child Online Protection programs. Through this partnership both organizations expect to further help the telecommunications industry understand its impact on Child Rights.

Commenting on the ongoing partnership, Rachel Samrén, Millicom's EVP Chief External Affairs Officer said: "40 percent of the population in the Latin American markets where we operate are 0-19 years old. We are committed to work with UNICEF on protecting the rights of these children and teens in the long-term. That's why the renewed agreement goes beyond protection of children online and includes a focus on violence prevention. "

"This agreement is an example of how the private sector can articulate sustainability strategies that center in childhood and youth", said Stefan Stefansson, responsible for UNICEF's Private Sector for Latin America and the Caribbean. "In a region that is becoming more digital, the online and offline prevention and protection of the most vulnerable ones who are usually the children and teens, have to be a priority for us. "

