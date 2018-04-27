LUXEMBOURG, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom announced today it has completed the transaction announced on July 31, 2017 for the sale of its Tigo Senegal operation to the consortium consisting of NJJ, Sofima and Teyliom Group.
Millicom completes sale of Tigo Senegal operation
