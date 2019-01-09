Millicom Confirms Talks Regarding a Possible Offer for Its Shares
Jan 14, 2019, 16:32 ET
LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (the Company) notes recent media articles regarding the Company and confirms that it has received a preliminary highly conditional non-binding proposal from Liberty Latin America Ltd. in relation to an offer for all shares of the Company. There is no certainty that a transaction will materialize nor as to the terms, timing or form of any possible transaction.
