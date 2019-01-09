LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (the Company) notes recent media articles regarding the Company and confirms that it has received a preliminary highly conditional non-binding proposal from Liberty Latin America Ltd. in relation to an offer for all shares of the Company. There is no certainty that a transaction will materialize nor as to the terms, timing or form of any possible transaction.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/millicom-international-cellular/r/millicom-confirms-talks-regarding-a-possible-offer-for-its-shares,c2718191

The following files are available for download:

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1-305-476-7352 / +1-305-302-2858

press@millicom.com



Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+352-277-59094

investors@millicom.com

Mauricio Pinzon, Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +44-20-3249-2460

investors@millicom.com

SOURCE Millicom International Cellular