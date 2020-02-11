Millicom Selects Affirmed Networks as the Strategic Partner to Deploy Its Cloud-Based, 5G-Ready Core Network

ACTON, Mass., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Affirmed Networks, a leader in mobile network 5G transformation, announced today that Millicom, a leading provider of cable and mobile services in Latin America operating under the TIGO brand, has selected Affirmed Networks as the strategic partner for its cloud-based, 5G-ready core network solution. Millicom will deploy Affirmed's virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) solution on VMware's vCloud NFV platform, to serve as the foundation for an ambitious rollout of new mobile and Wi-Fi services.

Millicom's strategic goal is to build and grow digital highways across Latin America, and to provide next-generation digital services to its Tigo customers in the region. Working in partnership with Affirmed, Millicom will meet that goal by:

Building a world-class, cloud-based, 5G-ready core network platform based on Affirmed's high-performance, distributed architecture;

Improving service agility and reducing operational costs across geographically distributed networks, with the introduction of software-based Virtualized Network Functions;

Offering local breakout services to customers in Latin America that will include differentiated offers and new connectivity services.

"We chose Affirmed Networks as our strategic partner for their innovative cloud-native architecture, the industry-leading performance and efficiency of their solution, as well as our shared vision for the future," said Xavier Rocoplan, Millicom's EVP and Group CTIO. "As we continuously look to expand our digital highways across our markets in Latin America and bring new, innovative services to our customers, our partnership with Affirmed sets the foundation for a digitalized, limitless future."

Affirmed's vEPC solution will allow Millicom to deliver differentiated services with industry-leading throughput and real-time network analytics to ensure a great customer experience. The solution will allow a future introduction of 5G services to the region, bringing high-bandwidth, low-latency edge services such as augmented /virtual reality, real-time video streaming, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications closer to customers.

"The flexibility of Affirmed's distributed architecture allows us to rapidly deploy a cutting-edge core network solution across all our markets in Central America, and will simplify the integration of our newly acquired mobile networks," said Christophe Eyquem, CTIO for Central America.

Millicom will also deploy Affirmed's virtualized Wi-Fi gateway to provide seamless handoffs between Millicom's macrocellular networks and Wi-Fi environments for a smooth customer experience.

"Millicom is in the vanguard of the world's mobile network operators in terms of understanding the profound business impacts of digital transformation and automation. Millicom has fully recognized the value of software agility to address the needs of their disparate and dynamic customer base," said Ron Parker, Affirmed's CTO. "Affirmed Networks revolutionizes Millicom's ability to rapidly address their customers' needs and win in the marketplace. "

Through its strategic partnership with Affirmed and VMware, Millicom has big plans for its telco cloud infrastructure that includes a software-defined, automated, NFV-based mobile core, and a converged, unified cloud architecture. VMware's vCloud platform will allow Millicom to modernize its current network infrastructure to become 5G-ready and accelerate the time-to-market for new services. With VMware and Affirmed, Millicom will have the ability to customize services across brands, simplify their operational model, and develop and launch new services quickly using a distributed, mobile core platform based on control and user plane separation (CUPS).

About Affirmed Networks, Inc.

Affirmed Networks was founded to transform the future of the mobile industry. Our vEPC and cloud-based solutions are enabling Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to change the economics of deploying and scaling networks. CSPs have deployed Affirmed's NFV solutions to deliver differentiated 5G services, including mobile broadband, IoT, carrier-grade Wi-Fi roaming, connected cars, and more. Proven in more than 100+ networks and over 80 countries, our NFV solutions are deployed in the world's largest networks. For more information, please visit www.affirmednetworks.com.

SOURCE Affirmed Networks

Related Links

http://www.affirmednetworks.com

