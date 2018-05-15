Millicom to Webcast Presentation by CEO Mauricio Ramos at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 16

LUXEMBOURG, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom announced today it will webcast a presentation by CEO Mauricio Ramos at the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Wednesday, May 16. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:40 a.m. ET.  

The webcast will be available live and for replay at Millicom's Investor Relations site or directly at J.P. Morgan's site. We recommend viewers start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

CONTACT:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1-305-476-7352 / +1-305-302-2858
press@millicom.com

Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+352-277-59094                                                                                                         
investors@millicom.com

Mauricio Pinzon, Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +44-20-3249-2460
investors@millicom.com

