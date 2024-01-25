Millie Bobby Brown Launches Self-Confidence Revolution With New Ready-To-Wear Fashion Line

Introducing florence by mills fashion, a line of inclusive ready-to-wear, loungewear, active wear and

intimates made to encapsulate the feeling of optimism in every wear

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned actress Millie Bobby Brown today launches a new fashion line, florence by mills fashion , in collaboration with Delta Galil USA, a leading global manufacturer and owner of fashion companies including Splendid® , 7 For All Mankind® , P.J. Salvage , and more. Designed for Millie's generation to launch a self-confidence revolution in ready-to-wear fashion, the inclusive, intentional styles are made to make you happy. Each product is cloud soft to the touch, moves with you and made with thoughtful fabrics that feel good on your skin.

"Always finding new ways to meet the needs of my generation through the expansion of florence by mills, I created florence by mills fashion because I felt that there was no fashion line on the market that actually created clothes that were meant to fit me and my friends, instead of us trying to fit into the clothes," said Millie Bobby Brown, founder of florence by mills fashion. "It is so important to me that each piece of the line allows wearers to express themselves and their individuality and celebrate that. I want everyone who puts on a piece from the line to immediately feel confident and free in their skin."

The brand will be launching its first collection drop online in the U.S. and UK, available in early February. Following the initial launch, consumers can expect frequent drops every month. Pricing will range from $8-$95, depending on the article of clothing. The first drop will be loungewear- and basics-focused, including oversized crew sweatshirts, tanks, and short sets. florence by mills fashion believes true style makes an impact, so the brand will be donating a portion of proceeds to Millie's favorite charities, including One Tree Planted , Joey's Friends and Girls Inc. , to spread love and change lives.

"Millie and our team saw a considerable opportunity to turn the ready-to-wear market on its head by creating thoughtful pieces made with inclusive styles and lower impact fabrics that can feel comfortable wearing," said Chief Marketing Officer of Delta Galil USA, Heather Mee. "We say we're starting the 'self-confidence revolution' in the sector because that really is our goal. We've hand-selected each color, fabric and style to ensure that each time a wearer chooses a piece from the line, they feel an instant sense of joy and confidence."

This collaboration was facilitated by Millie Bobby Brown's global licensing partner IMG.

Millie Bobby Brown named florence after her great-grandma: a woman who embraced herself and did things that made her happy all her life. florence is about defining fashion on our own terms. No rules. No struggle toward perfection. No boring standards. florence by mills fashion is for the Gen Z'ers who want a brand that is fun, playful, and encourages them to embrace their individuality, while constantly encouraging them to be themselves through each life stage and evolving needs, just like florence by mills beauty. For more information, please visit florencebymillsfashion.com and follow @florencebymillsfashion on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Millie is represented by WME, part of the Endeavor network alongside IMG.

About florence by mills fashion:

florence by mills fashion is a fashion brand created with love by actress Millie Bobby Brown, with pieces that are oh-so comfortable and always made to fit you (not the other way around). Designed with a piece of Millie's heart, for you, florence by mills fashion believes the clothes you wear should make you feel like your best self. The line is cloud soft, moves with you, and aims to take a planet-friendly approach whenever possible, via intentional choices such as utilizing recyclable fabrics, biodegradable poly bags, natural corozo buttons, and more. florence by mills fashion products will be available via waitlist on January 25, 2024 and for purchase in early February 2024 in the U.S. and UK at florencebymillsfashion.com. Learn more about @florencebymillsfashion on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. florence by mills fashion is Brown's latest brand expansion following the success of florence by mills beauty, florence by mills coffee, and florence by mills pets.

About Delta Galil USA:

Delta Galil USA, Inc. is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually endeavored to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil USA develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; underwear for men including under its owned brands Schiesser, Eminence, and Athena; babywear, activewear, sleepwear, and loungewear including under its owned P.J. Salvage and Delta brands. Delta Galil USA also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies' and kids' apparel under the brand Splendid®. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including Adidas, Wolford, Wilson, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others.

About IMG:

IMG is a global sports, events and representation company. It is a leader in rights management, multi- channel content production and distribution, consultancy and fan engagement; owns, produces and commercially represents hundreds of live events and experiences; and manages licensing programs for the world's best-known brands and trademarks. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

