Millig Design Build Awarded $4.3M Contract for Energy and Infrastructure Upgrades at Republic School District

REPUBLIC, Wash., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Republic School District has awarded Millig Design Build, a national leader in integrated engineering, design, and construction, a $4.3 million contract for crucial energy and infrastructure improvements at Republic High School. The extensive project arises from the district's urgent need for system upgrades across the high school's main campus, Cameron Building, and Shop Building.

The current state of the facilities presents several challenges, including a lack of mechanical cooling, outdated heating systems, and deteriorating domestic water piping infrastructure. The Millig team will execute a comprehensive overhaul of the high school's HVAC and plumbing systems, targeting increased comfort, lower energy bills, and enhanced facility reliability.

The ambitious project embraces a range of energy efficiency measures. These include replacing existing electric resistance unit ventilators in classrooms with high-efficiency heat pump unit ventilators, installing an AS-VRF system in the office area, and replacing aging electric unit heaters throughout various areas of the school.

In addition to HVAC improvements, the project encompasses significant plumbing upgrades, with plans to replace domestic cold and hot water piping across the high school, Cameron Building, and Shop Building.

Additional enhancements include installing a DX cooling coil and a remote condensing unit in the Cameron Building, infrared heaters and a heat pump unit ventilator in the Shop Building, and a ground-mounted heat pump air handling unit for the gymnasium and stage area. Comprehensive power improvements will support all newly installed mechanical HVAC equipment.

"With the Republic High School project, we're not only installing new systems or upgrading facilities. We are transforming the learning environment—making classrooms more comfortable, ensuring adequate heating and cooling, and providing essential infrastructure that contributes to the health and safety of the students," said Devin Malone, senior project developer at Millig Design Build. "We are proud to be part of a project that directly impacts student success by making their learning environment one that is conducive to growth and achievement."

Scheduled for completion by the summer of 2024, this undertaking highlights Republic School District's commitment to enhancing the educational environment through infrastructure renewal.

Millig Design Build is an integrated engineering, design, and construction firm specializing in turnkey facility improvements that address energy efficiency, building health and safety, and core infrastructure needs. For more information, visit milligdb.com.

