Millig Design Build Selected for Decarbonization Master Plan at WA State Capitol Campus

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Millig Design Build, an integrated engineering and construction firm, announced that it has been selected by the State of Washington as the prime contractor and lead engineer to develop the comprehensive Decarbonization Master Plan for the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia.

Washington State Capitol

Washington is leading the nation in state-led initiatives to accelerate decarbonization and the transition to a sustainable energy-based economy. To this end, Washington's Department of Enterprise Services (DES) conducted a world-wide search for an engineering partner to lead the State through this transition at its flagship Capitol Campus.

DES selected Millig Design Build because of its unique approach to campus decarbonization planning which includes creating a full digital clone of the campus. This virtual simulation enables Millig's team to perform detailed analysis of individual buildings, as well as district energy balancing across 20 buildings and 3 million square feet for central system optimization. This approach will support a phased approach, leading to the best solutions today and allowing for the dynamic analysis of future phases of work over time.

"Millig Design Build was founded to do this work," said Millig Vice-President Lauren Donley. "We have a crystal-clear vision of how to develop a cost-effective, practical plan for DES. Our team has been honing our approach through the development of decarbonization master plans at 12 million square feet of complex campus environments, including hospitals, industrial pharmaceutical manufacturing plants, and universities. We are excited for the opportunity to guide the State of Washington through this process."

The Capitol Campus Decarbonization Plan is slated to be completed in the summer of 2025.

About Millig Design Build

Millig Design Build is an integrated engineering, design, and construction firm specializing in turn-key facility improvements that address energy efficiency, building health and safety, and core infrastructure needs. The company serves clients nationwide from offices strategically located in Seattle, Denver, and Kansas City. For more information, visit milligdb.com.

About the Department of Enterprise Services

The Department of Enterprise Services (DES) provides centralized business services to state government agencies, public entities, and Washington residents. Its mission is to strengthen the business of government by creating overall operating efficiencies so that state government entities can focus on their core missions. Its buying power, economies of scale, and years of experience help government get the best value for the products and services they need to support their missions.

[email protected]

