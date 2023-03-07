Millig Design Build Selected for Washington State Capitol Projects

SEATTLE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Millig Design Build, an integrated engineering, design, and construction firm, announced that it has been selected by the State of Washington Department of Enterprise Services (DES) to design and install energy-related upgrades at the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia.

The Department of Enterprise Services (DES) operates and maintains over 3 million square feet of state-owned buildings across Washington. DES also administers the Energy Savings Performance Contracting (ESPC) program in Washington, managing a pre-approved list of 14 energy service companies that can be selected by any public entity for turn-key implementation of energy-saving projects.

When it came to implementing improvements at their own buildings, DES ran a competitive solicitation and selected Millig Design Build to be its partner.

"Millig brings extensive, real-world experience in planning, designing, constructing, and commissioning upgrades for large campuses with district steam and chilled water systems," said Millig President Scott McVey. "We've been intentional about doing things differently than other ESCOs in Washington, and DES has seen this first-hand. It's thrilling to see our innovative approach and talented in-house team recognized by DES this way."

The project is slated to be completed summer of 2023.

About Millig Design Build

Millig Design Build is an integrated engineering, design, and construction firm specializing in turn-key facility improvements that address energy efficiency, building health and safety, and core infrastructure needs. The company serves clients nationwide from five strategic offices in Washington; Oregon; Colorado; Kansas; and Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit milligdb.com.

About the Department of Enterprise Services

The Department of Enterprise Services (DES) provides centralized business services to state government agencies, public entities, and Washington residents, including administering Washington's Energy Savings Performance Contracting (ESPC) program. Its mission is to strengthen the business of government by creating overall operating efficiencies so that state government entities can focus on their core missions. Its buying power, economies of scale, and years of experience help government get the best value for the products and services they need to support their missions.

