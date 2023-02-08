Millig Design Build Wins $3.4M Energy Savings Performance Contract at Akron Schools

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akron School District R-I has awarded a $3.4M contract to Millig Design Build to improve classroom comfort and indoor air quality, and lower district operational costs.

Currently, Akron Schools is heated by an in-floor radiant system and unit heaters that are served by a high-efficiency boiler plant. The building is cooled and ventilated by heat recovery ventilators (HRVs). However, since opening in 2012, the building has had significant issues with overheating and with the building automation controls that operate the ventilation equipment.

"Unfortunately, the mechanical system was never designed to provide adequate mechanical cooling for the building," said Aaron Tilden, PE, senior project developer, Millig Design Build. "The district has made several attempts to remedy this issue, but it's impossible due to the chosen equipment and how the system was designed."

The Millig team performed a thorough facility analysis and is moving forward with plans to install an air-source variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system to provide mechanical cooling to classrooms. The Millig team will also retro-commission the in-floor radiant heating system and replace components of the ventilation system to provide adequate ventilated air building-wide.

To help pay for the upgrades, the Millig team worked with district administrators and maintenance staff to apply for and secure a Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) grant. The district will leverage ESSER funds to assist with the state-required BEST grant match, further minimizing the financial impact on the district.

"This project is an excellent example of Millig's target value design approach," said Lauren Donley, vice president, Millig Design Build. "Instead of looking at individual systems in isolation, we're addressing the root causes of these issues and providing holistic solutions with a better return on investment for the district."

All construction is scheduled to be completed by Fall 2023.

