Milliken & Company Included on 2024 Forbes Best Employers for Diversity List

SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company has been included on the Forbes list of the Best Employers for Diversity 2024. The annual listing, comprised of 500 U.S.-based companies, recognizes employers across 27 industries who are prioritizing diversity-related best practices within their organizations.

"At Milliken, we realize building and maintaining an inclusive culture requires long-term action on our part," said Halsey Cook, president and CEO at Milliken. "Our success begins with empowering our people, and we are honored to be named among the best employers for diversity for the third year in a row."

Milliken's core sustainability targets include a focus on cultivating an inclusive associate community. The company's strategy reflects its commitment to the CEO Action Pledge for Diversity and Inclusion™, a business-led initiative established on the shared belief that diversity, equity, and inclusion is a societal issue, and that collaboration and bold action from the business community—especially CEOs—is vital to driving change at scale. Milliken's progress toward inclusion goals is reported annually through the company's global sustainability report.

"We apply the same spirit of continuous improvement, that has been so vital to Milliken's legacy and reputation in manufacturing excellence, to our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Bethany Smith, SVP and chief human resources officer at Milliken. "Anchored by our company values, we act intentionally and strive earnestly to foster a fair, safe, and welcoming environment for our associates."

Forbes and Statista, Inc. curate the annual list, which surveys more than 170,000 U.S. employees on three criteria: personal and public recommendations, and diversity key performance indicators. A complete list of recipients can be found here.

