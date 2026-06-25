Milliken Advances Fabric Whitening Performance with Millibrite® Technology

Polymer-based solution delivers consistent whiteness in modern lighting environments

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliken & Company, a global leader in materials science, is delivering next-generation fabric whitening performance with Millibrite® technology, designed to meet the demands of modern laundry care formulations.

As consumer habits, lighting environments, and sustainability expectations evolve, traditional whitening systems have struggled to keep pace. Many conventional optical brighteners rely on ultraviolet (UV) light, which is increasingly limited in modern indoor environments dominated by LED lighting.

Milliken is delivering next-generation fabric whitening performance with Millibrite® technology, designed to meet the demands of modern laundry care formulations.

Millibrite addresses this challenge through proprietary polymer-based chemistry that deposits controlled amounts of blue-violet color onto fabric surfaces. This process helps neutralize yellowing that naturally develops over time, delivering a cleaner, brighter appearance across wash cycles without the drawbacks associated with harsher chemistries.

"Whiteness remains one of the most important signals of cleanliness, but the way consumers experience it has changed," said Dirk Vanhee, Sales and Marketing Director for Milliken's polymer solutions business in Europe. "Millibrite is designed to deliver consistent, visible results across real-world conditions, from LED-lit homes to natural daylight."

Millibrite delivers visible whitening performance under a range of lighting conditions, including environments with minimal UV exposure. The technology is engineered to provide consistent brightness indoors and outdoors while helping reduce over-bluing and uneven results.

In addition to improved visual performance, Millibrite supports formulation flexibility and compatibility across detergent systems. It integrates into both liquid and powder formulations and performs effectively on a variety of fiber types, including natural and synthetic fabrics.

The technology also aligns with broader sustainability trends in home care. Millibrite enables strong performance in cold and low-temperature wash programs and helps extend garment life by reducing reliance on harsh bleaching agents.

By combining visible performance, formulation versatility, and responsible design, Millibrite offers formulators a modern approach to achieving brighter, longer-lasting results in laundry care applications.

For more information about Millibrite and other polymer solutions innovations from Milliken, visit milliken.com.

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Milliken harnesses materials science to deliver tomorrow's breakthroughs today. Discover our innovative portfolio of textiles, flooring, specialty chemicals, and healthcare solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.



SOURCE Milliken & Company