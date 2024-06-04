Milliken Joins Forces with Makersite to Elevate Product Sustainability Data and Gain Competitive Edge

STUTTGART, Germany, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliken & Company , a global manufacturing leader, is elevating its commitment towards sustainable product design by announcing a strategic partnership with Makersite , an AI-enabled product lifecycle intelligence software known for its comprehensive approach to managing product sustainability, costs, and compliance in real-time.

The partnership builds on Milliken's commitment to developing sustainable products by leveraging Makersite's AI-enabled life cycle analysis (LCA) to inform product design and sourcing across the textile and chemical businesses.

Like many organizations, Milliken seeks to balance escalating regulatory demands with customer expectations for detailed environmental information at the product level. Makersite's comprehensive tools will help the company expand its capacity to make data-driven product decisions that support the sustainability initiatives.

"Partnering with Makersite is another example of how we're striving to positively impact the world around us for generations to come," said Kasel Knight, chief legal officer and head of sustainability at Milliken. "We will now have near real-time sustainability data to inform our product design and enable faster sourcing decisions for our customers."

The collaboration with Makersite underscores Milliken's dedication to provide smart solutions towards a circular economy and enables the incorporation of LCA principles into the new product development process.

"Milliken and Makersite have a shared vision for innovating sustainable product design and sourcing that supports business and sustainability goals," said Neil D'Souza, CEO and founder of Makersite. "By consolidating Milliken's internal product data with external supply chain databases that detail the cradle-to-grave carbon footprint of each component into Makersite's unified platform, Milliken will be able to expedite decision-making processes for their product portfolio."

About Makersite GmbH

Makersite is a pioneering Product Lifecycle Intelligence platform that helps product teams to manage product sustainability, supply chain risk, cost, and compliance in real-time, all in one place. We combine manufacturers' product and supply chain data, held within multiple systems, with our own data foundation made up of 140 material, process and supplier databases to create a digital twin of their products and their supply chain, allowing teams to collaborate more effectively so that they can design, source and manufacture better products up to 50x faster than traditional methods. With a global workforce and a customer base including Microsoft, Schaeffler, Cummins and Vestas, Makersite's goal is simple: Make better products, faster. To learn more about how we transform the process of deciding what to make, which suppliers to buy from and which material to use from months to minutes, watch our demo or visit makersite.io . Source smarter, design greener, collaborate faster.

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, specialty chemical, flooring and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

Reactint, Milliguard, Milliken, and the Milliken logo are registered trademarks of Milliken & Company in the U.S., E.U. and elsewhere.

SOURCE Makersite