Milliman adds International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 25, Marine Division, as a retirement services client

"We chose Milliman because of their long track record of full fee transparency and their independence from investment management," says Jerry Abell, Business Manager for Local 25. "Milliman has experience administering multi-employer plans and provides our trust office the support and assistance to bring the best retirement plan and service to our members."

Milliman will provide recordkeeping, compliance, and communication services for the IUOE Local 25, Marine Division Annuity Plan. ICS is the independent investment advisor providing consulting services for the Plan and assisted with the recordkeeper search.

"We're gratified that Milliman's independence and objectivity played a decisive factor in IUOE Local 25's retirement services selection process, and we look forward to a long-standing relationship with the union and its members," said Gerald Erickson, a principal and senior consultant at Milliman.

For more information about Milliman's employee benefit services, go to http://us.milliman.com/us/solutions/retirement/ .

