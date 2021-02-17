Milliman adds SEIU 775 Secure Retirement Plan as a retirement services client

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., one of the premier global consulting, actuarial and administration firms, today announced it has added the SEIU 775 Secure Retirement Plan as a defined contribution client. The plan covers over 90,000 participants and over $150M in assets. The SEIU 775 Secure Retirement Plan is the first of its kind in the nation for home care workers, one of the fastest growing jobs in the United States, helping provide additional financial security for these essential, front-line heroes.

"We chose Milliman because of their flexibility and ability to undertake many of the administrative tasks associated with our Secure Retirement Plan," says Abby Solomon, Executive Director of SEIU 775 Benefits Group. "We initially hired Milliman to consult on the plan design and as a result we had confidence that they understood the unique features necessary to support the home care workforce. Bringing the plan into a daily valuation environment has been a great benefit to both the participants and the SEIU 775 Benefits Group."

Milliman will provide recordkeeping and compliance services for the Plan.

"SEIU 775 Benefits Group has been a great collaborator since we first started consulting with them a few years ago. We were thrilled when they recently hired us to be their recordkeeper after an RFP process. SEIU 775 Benefits Group has been wonderful to work with and interested in the details commonly overlooked. We are grateful for their vision and the trust they placed in Milliman to operate their Plan. Our team did a great job demonstrating how we would transition and service their plan, which had some unique complexities," said Gerald Erickson, Principal and DC Taft-Hartley Practice Leader at Milliman.

About Milliman

Milliman is a leading provider of consulting services and benefit administration. The firm has practices in healthcare, property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

About SEIU 775 Benefits Group

SEIU 775 Benefits Group is the nation's leading organization dedicated to improving the skills, health and sustainability of the home care workforce. For further information, visit myseiubenefits.org.

