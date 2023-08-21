Milliman Advanced Risk Adjusters introduces social deprivation indicator model to better understand community conditions on population health

News provided by

Milliman, Inc.

21 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

SEATTLE,  Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, has released the MARA SDXPLN, a Social Deprivation Indicator model that can be used to better understand the impact of community conditions on population health. MARA SDXPLN is available in the Milliman Advanced Risk Adjusters® (MARA) software, a platform-independent product that fuels population health analytics.

As healthcare continues to evolve, it is important for healthcare decision makers to have a baseline understanding of the community conditions that explain social deprivation. MARA leverages the Social Deprivation Index[1] (SDI) from the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), which provides information on the level of disadvantage for areas across the United States of America. Leveraging the SDI, the SDXPLN model provides a Social Deprivation Score (SD Score) and contributing risk factors based on where a member lives and is intended to be applied at the population level. Community-based SD factors can also lend useful information at the individual level, particularly when medical and/or pharmacy data isn't available.

"Incorporating social factors can help payers and providers better understand these related risks and adds value for many population-level decisions," said Diane Laurent, a Milliman principal and managing director of MARA. "MARA SDXPLN is a cost-effective model to promote understanding of risks related to social factors within communities."

Community-related information provided by SDXPLN is easy to access within the MARA software platform and is well-documented.

To learn more about all of the models and features of the MARA software, including SDXPLN, please contact [email protected] or visit Milliman Advanced Risk Adjusters (MARA) | Milliman | Worldwide.

About Milliman
Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe.  For further information, visit milliman.com.

[1] See Social Deprivation Index (SDI) | Robert Graham Center (graham-center.org) for more information. Data used with permission from the American Academy of Family Physicians

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.

