Milliman analysis: Competitive pension risk transfer buyout rate climbs to 98.6% in May

"The competitive bidding process is estimated to save plan sponsors on average around 3.9% of PRT costs as of May 31." Tweet this

"This month the competitive annuity index crept back up after last month's all-time low; however, historically, 98.6% is still quite low," says Mary Leong, a consulting actuary with Milliman and co-author of the MPBI. "It will be interesting to see how the Fed's recent rate hike will impact the market and plan sponsor decisions regarding pension risk transfers."

The MPBI uses the FTSE Above Median AA Curve, along with annuity purchase composite interest rates from eight insurers, to estimate the competitive and average costs of a PRT annuity de-risking strategy. Individual plan annuity buyouts can vary based on plan size, complexity, and competitive landscape.

To view the complete Milliman Pension Buyout Index, go to https://www.milliman.com/mpbi. To receive regular updates with Milliman's pension buyout analysis, contact us at [email protected].

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.