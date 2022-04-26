Milliman analysis: Competitive pension risk transfer buyout rate continues to drop, hitting 98.3% in March

The competitive bidding process is estimated to save plan sponsors on average around 4.2% of PRT costs as of March 31 Tweet this

"It was another record-low month for retiree buyout costs, since Milliman began tracking competitive annuity purchase rates," says Mary Leong, a consulting actuary with Milliman and co-author of the MPBI. "While historically Q1 has a lower volume of PRT, it looks like 2022 is off to a strong start from a pricing perspective."

The MPBI uses the FTSE Above Median AA Curve, along with annuity purchase composite interest rates from eight insurers, to estimate the competitive and average costs of a PRT annuity de-risking strategy. Individual plan annuity buyouts can vary based on plan size, complexity, and competitive landscape.

To view the complete Milliman Pension Buyout Index, go to https://www.milliman.com/mpbi.

