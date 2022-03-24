Milliman analysis: Competitive pension risk transfer buyout rate hits all-time low in February, at 98.9%

"The 4.8% spread between competitive and average buyout costs shows the impact a competitive bidding process can have." Tweet this

"For plan sponsors participating in a competitive bidding process, the retiree buyout cost is at the lowest we've seen since Milliman began publishing this data in October 2020," says Mary Leong, a consulting actuary with Milliman and co-author of the MPBI. "The 4.8% spread between competitive and average buyout costs shows the impact a competitive bidding process can have."

The MPBI uses the FTSE Above Median AA Curve, along with annuity purchase composite interest rates from eight insurers, to estimate the competitive and average costs of a PRT annuity de-risking strategy. Individual plan annuity buyouts can vary based on plan size, complexity, and competitive landscape.

To view the complete Milliman Pension Buyout Index, go to https://www.milliman.com/mpbi.

