Milliman analysis: Competitive pricing rate for pension risk transfer costs increases slightly to 100.1% in July

"In 2021 we've seen the average buyout rate hover around 102%, while competitive retiree buyout cost has held at approximately 100%," says Mary Leong, a consulting actuary with Milliman and co-author of the study. "It's too early to say where rates will end up later this year, but pension risk transactions are on the rise and on track for another record year."

The MPBI uses the FTSE Above Median AA Curve, along with annuity purchase composite interest rates from eight insurers, to estimate the average and competitive costs of a PRT annuity de-risking strategy. Individual plan annuity buyouts can vary based on plan size, complexity, and competitive landscape.

