Milliman analysis: Competitive pricing rate for pension risk transfer costs remains level at 100.1% in August

"Recent research on group annuity risk transfer shows that single premium buy-outs and buy-ins through midyear 2021 have seen a 30% increase over midyear 2020," says Mary Leong, a consulting actuary with Milliman and co-author of the study. "However, this jump comes after a sluggish start to 2021, and could reflect, in part, plan sponsors who were not active in Q1 making up for lost time. We expect the upward trend to continue for the remainder of the year."

The MPBI uses the FTSE Above Median AA Curve, along with annuity purchase composite interest rates from eight insurers, to estimate the average and competitive costs of a PRT annuity de-risking strategy. Individual plan annuity buyouts can vary based on plan size, complexity, and competitive landscape.

To view the complete Milliman Pension Buyout Index, go to https://www.milliman.com/mpbi.

