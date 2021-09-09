Milliman analysis: Corporate pension funded ratio climbs to 97.1% in August

The funded ratio climbed from 95.7% at the end of July to 97.1% as of August 31 Tweet this

"August's improvement reverses a two-month decline in corporate pension funding," said Zorast Wadia, author of the Milliman 100 PFI. "Zooming out, while asset gains have been above-average for five consecutive months, discount rates have been below 3.00% for all but one of the past 12 months."

Looking forward, under an optimistic forecast with rising interest rates (reaching 2.85% by the end of 2021 and 3.45% by the end of 2022) and asset gains (10.2% annual returns), the funded ratio would climb to 102% by the end of 2021 and 119% by the end of 2022. Under a pessimistic forecast (2.45% discount rate at the end of 2021 and 1.85% by the end of 2022 and 2.2% annual returns), the funded ratio would decline to 94% by the end of 2021 and 86% by the end of 2022.

