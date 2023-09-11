Milliman analysis: Corporate pension funding declines in August as assets suffer losses

News provided by

Milliman, Inc.

11 Sep, 2023, 12:28 ET

Milliman 100 PFI funded ratio decreases to 103.3%

SEATTLE, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released the results of its latest Milliman 100 Pension Funding Index (PFI), which analyzes the 100 largest U.S. corporate pension plans.

Continue Reading

The Milliman 100 PFI funding ratio dropped from 103.6% at the end of July to 103.3% as of August 31, ending the month with a $43 billion surplus for these plans. Asset losses for the month outweighed liability gains, which fell as a result of the 16 basis point increase in the monthly discount rate. The market value of PFI plan assets decreased by $27 billion because of August's -1.55% investment return, while the monthly discount rate climbed from 5.25% in July to 5.41% for August.

"Over the last 12 months, the cumulative asset return for the Milliman 100 plans was only 2.6%, yet the funded status for these plans improved by $29 billion, underscoring the impact that increasing discount rates – which climbed 80 basis points from a year prior – can have on plan funding," said Zorast Wadia, author of the PFI.

Looking forward, under an optimistic forecast with rising interest rates (reaching 5.61% by the end of 2023 and 6.21% by the end of 2024) and asset gains (9.8% annual returns), the funded ratio would climb to 107% by the end of 2023 and 120% by the end of 2024. Under a pessimistic forecast (5.21% discount rate at the end of 2023 and 4.61% by the end of 2024 and 1.8% annual returns), the funded ratio would decline to 100% by the end of 2023 and 91% by the end of 2024.

To view the complete Pension Funding Index, go to www.milliman.com/pfi. To see Milliman's full range of annual Pension Funding Studies, go to https://www.milliman.com/en/retirement-and-benefits/pension-funding-studies. To receive regular updates of Milliman's pension funding analysis, contact us at [email protected].

About Milliman
Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.

Also from this source

Milliman's 2023 Variable Annuity Industry Experience Studies show policyholder behavior is highly sensitive to interest rates and benefit guarantees

Milliman analysis: Competitive pension risk transfer costs inch up, from 100.1% to 100.2% in July

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.