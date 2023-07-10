Milliman analysis: Corporate pension funding status improves in June for second straight month

News provided by

Milliman, Inc.

10 Jul, 2023, 15:05 ET

Milliman 100 PFI funded ratio rises to 102.2%, driven by strong investment returns

SEATTLE , July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released the results of its latest Milliman 100 Pension Funding Index (PFI), which analyzes the 100 largest U.S. corporate pension plans.

Continue Reading

During June, the Milliman 100 PFI funding ratio rose from 100.7% at the end of May to 102.2% as of June 30. Monthly investment returns of 1.76% largely drove this result, boosting the market value of plan assets by $17 billion, to $1.346 trillion by the end of June. A slight rise in discount rates also contributed to the funded status improvement. As rates rose from 5.19% in May to 5.20% for June, the PFI plans' projected benefit obligation declined from $1.320 trillion to $1.316 trillion over the period.

"While June saw strong monthly investment returns and muted discount rate activity, over the second quarter the PFI plan assets declined an overall $6 billion while a 20-basis-point jump in discount rates caused liabilities to fall by $35 billion," said Zorast Wadia, author of the PFI. "The net result was a funded status improvement of $29 billion since the end of March, when the PFI funded ratio was only 100.1%."  

Looking forward, under an optimistic forecast with rising interest rates (reaching 5.50% by the end of 2023 and 6.10% by the end of 2024) and asset gains (9.8% annual returns), the funded ratio would climb to 108% by the end of 2023 and 122% by the end of 2024. Under a pessimistic forecast (4.90% discount rate at the end of 2023 and 4.30% by the end of 2024 and 1.8% annual returns), the funded ratio would decline to 98% by the end of 2023 and 89% by the end of 2024.

To view the complete Pension Funding Index, go to www.milliman.com/pfi. To see Milliman's full range of annual Pension Funding Studies, go to https://www.milliman.com/en/retirement-and-benefits/pension-funding-studies. To receive regular updates of Milliman's pension funding analysis, contact us at [email protected].

About Milliman
Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.

Also from this source

Milliman analysis: Competitive pension risk transfer costs increase from 98.3% to 100.5% in May

Milliman analysis: Public pension funded ratio declines slightly to 73.7% at end of May

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.