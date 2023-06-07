Milliman analysis: Corporate pension funding status improves in May after discount rates rise yet again

News provided by

Milliman, Inc.

07 Jun, 2023, 14:05 ET

Milliman 100 PFI funded status climbs to 100.7%, moving from deficit to surplus

SEATTLE, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released the results of its latest Milliman 100 Pension Funding Index (PFI), which analyzes the 100 largest U.S. corporate pension plans.

Continue Reading

During May, the Milliman 100 PFI funding ratio rose from 99.6% on April 30 to 100.7% as of May 31. The increase was due to a 27-basis-point rise in the monthly discount rate, from 4.92% in April to 5.19% for May. This caused the PFI projected benefit obligation to drop by $41 billion in May, to $1.320 trillion. Meanwhile, investment returns of -1.49% for the month caused the market value of PFI plan assets to fall by $26 billion, to $1.329 trillion, as of May 31.

"Back in April, the plans shifted from surplus to deficit, but in May they did the opposite, once again rising above the fully funded mark," said Zorast Wadia, author of the PFI. "Continued fluctuations in discount rate activity are behind this funded status oscillation."

Looking forward, under an optimistic forecast with rising interest rates (reaching 5.54% by the end of 2023 and 6.14% by the end of 2024) and asset gains (9.8% annual returns), the funded ratio would climb to 108% by the end of 2023 and 121% by the end of 2024. Under a pessimistic forecast (4.84% discount rate at the end of 2023 and 4.24% by the end of 2024 and 1.8% annual returns), the funded ratio would decline to 95% by the end of 2023 and 87% by the end of 2024.

To view the complete Pension Funding Index, go to www.milliman.com/pfi. To see Milliman's full range of annual Pension Funding Studies, go to https://www.milliman.com/en/retirement-and-benefits/pension-funding-studies. To receive regular updates of Milliman's pension funding analysis, contact us at [email protected].

About Milliman
Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.

Also from this source

Milliman awarded three 2023 Military Friendly Designations for its commitment to veterans and families

Milliman analysis: Mortgage originations decrease 73% year-over-year in Q1 2023; mortgage default risk declines slightly

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.