Milliman analysis: Corporate pensions end 2020 with funded ratio of 88.2%

"Year-end discount rates have declined in seven of the last 10 years, hitting a new record-low in 2020; however, asset returns for the Milliman 100 plans have exceeded return expectations in seven of the last 10 years as well and have been limiting funded status erosion," said Zorast Wadia, author of the Milliman 100 PFI. "As we move into 2021, plan sponsors will likely be eyeing the new congress and White House administration and ensuing corporate tax policy changes that may impact the pension funding environment, such as an extension of interest rate relief under the Pension Protection Act."

Looking forward, under an optimistic forecast with rising interest rates (reaching 3.06% by the end of 2021 and 3.66% by the end of 2022) and asset gains (10.5% annual returns), the funded ratio would climb to 104% by the end of 2021 and 123% by the end of 2022. Under a pessimistic forecast (1.86% discount rate at the end of 2021 and 1.26% by the end of 2022 and 2.5% annual returns), the funded ratio would decline to 81% by the end of 2021 and 75% by the end of 2022.

To view the complete Pension Funding Index, go to www.milliman.com/pfi. To see the 2020 Milliman Pension Funding Study, go to www.milliman.com/pfs. To receive regular updates of Milliman's pension funding analysis, contact us at [email protected].

