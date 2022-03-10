Milliman analysis: Default risk for U.S.-backed mortgages increases in Q4 2021, driven by expected slowdown in home price growth

"While U.S. mortgage default risk is still quite low, we've seen it tick upward," says Milliman's Jonathan Glowacki. Tweet this

"While U.S. mortgage default risk is still quite low, we've seen it tick upward as economic forecasts anticipate a slowdown in home price growth," says Jonathan Glowacki, a principal at Milliman and author of the MMDI. "Refinance volume – which is typically seen as lower risk – is also expected to slow compared to previous quarters, due in large part to rising interest rates predicted for 2022."

Both refinance and purchase mortgage volume were down in Q4 2021; purchase loans are typically lower during Q4, while rising interest rates may have resulted in the lower refinance volume seen at the end of 2021.

