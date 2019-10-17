Milliman analysis: Funded percentage of multiemployer pension plans rebounds to 82% in first half of 2019

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today released the results of its Fall 2019 Multiemployer Pension Funding Study (MPFS), which analyzes the funded status of all multiemployer pension plans in the United States. Between January 1, 2019 and June 30, 2019, the aggregate funded ratio of multiemployer plans rose from 74% to 82% thanks to stellar asset gains for many of these plans. In fact, the estimated investment return for the MPFS was about 13.4% for the first six months of 2019, nearly double many plans' annual investment return assumptions.

Over the first six months of 2019, the number of multiemployer plans that are 90% funded or better, climbed from 383 to 635 – a 66% increase. However for troubled plans, such as those in critical or critical and declining status, the rebound in funded status is not as pronounced despite the positive investment returns. This is primarily due to their maturity and negative cash flow position.

"The majority of multiemployer pensions had a great start to 2019, with many reaching pre-2008 funding levels," says Tim Connor, a principal and consulting actuary at Milliman and co-author of the MPFS. "Troubled plans, however, have struggled to rebound fully, and may need to depend on legislation making its way through Congress to help fund their members' pensions."

