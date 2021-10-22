Milliman analysis: Increased pension risk transfer activity leads to rise in pricing rate, to 102.7% in September

With this increased activity on the horizon, insurers are being more selective and less competitive. Tweet this

"This month is a good example of how shifts in insurer demand for pension risk transfers can affect buyout prices," says Mary Leong, a consulting actuary with Milliman and co-author of the study. "Many insurers have closed a number of deals in Q3 and are expecting a high volume in Q4. With this increased activity on the horizon, insurers are being more selective and less competitive. This likely explains the uptick in our index this month."

The MPBI uses the FTSE Above Median AA Curve, along with annuity purchase composite interest rates from eight insurers, to estimate the average and competitive costs of a PRT annuity de-risking strategy. Individual plan annuity buyouts can vary based on plan size, complexity, and competitive landscape.

To view the complete Milliman Pension Buyout Index, go to https://www.milliman.com/mpbi.

