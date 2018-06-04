Milliman analysis: Medicaid managed care market penetration quadruples over past decade

"Observing the changes that have occurred in the Medicaid managed care landscape over the last ten years provides valuable insight into the makeup of the market," said Chris Pettit, Milliman principal and consulting actuary. "We have made enhancements to this year's report that help to highlight the growth in this industry and the ebb and flow of experience over time."

Key findings from the analysis include:

The average underwriting gain of 0.9% in calendar year (CY) 2017 remained relatively stable from the composite gains observed in CY 2016.

During the past ten years of our analysis, the data studied for the report has seen a 250% growth in membership and over 400% growth in revenue for the studied Medicaid managed care programs

Administrative expenses continue to increase on a per member per month basis, but decrease as a percentage of revenue has been observed from CY 2016 to CY 2017.

