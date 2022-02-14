Milliman analysis: Multiemployer pension plans funded at 91% overall at year-end 2021

"Data is just beginning to come in that shows the effect of COVID-19 on multiemployer pensions," says Nina Lantz. Tweet this

"Data is just beginning to come in that shows the effect of COVID-19 on multiemployer pensions, though the magnitude of the impact will vary by plan and industry," says Nina Lantz, a principal at Milliman and co-author of the MPFS. "We saw a decrease in total contributions for better funded plans – likely because of lower workforce levels – however total contributions for critical plans increased during the pandemic due in part to rehabilitation plan requirements or withdrawal liability income."

As of 2021 year-end, over half of all plans in the MPFS were 100% funded or better, and 80% of plans have a funded ratio of at least 80%. There remains roughly 10% of plans in the study that are under 60% funded. Many of these plans are likely to apply for Special Financing Assistance (SFA) provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was passed back in March 2021. To date, five plans have been approved for SFA totaling nearly $1 billion. SFA amounts are expected to have a meaningful impact of funding percentages in the years to come.

To view the complete study, go to www.milliman.com/mpfs. To see Milliman's full range of annual Pension Funding Studies, go to https://www.milliman.com/en/retirement-and-benefits/pension-funding-studies. To receive regular updates of Milliman's pension funding analysis, contact us at [email protected].

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information visit milliman.com.

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.