Milliman analysis: Public pension funding tops 80% for first time in over five years

Q2 2021 marked the fifth consecutive quarter of high-water marks for both public pension assets and liabilities

An estimated investment performance of 4.26% for the quarter generated a $191 billion funded status improvement, while the deficit dropped below $1 trillion – to $975 billion – for the first time in our study's history.

"This was a banner quarter for public pensions, though the individual plans in our study saw a range of investment returns – from an estimated 2.54% to 6.75%," said Becky Sielman, author of Milliman's Public Pension Funding Index. "In the coming months, plan sponsors will begin to understand the extent to which the pandemic has affected liabilities, including higher death rates and the impact of furloughs on benefit accruals, pay levels, and contributions from active members."

Looking forward, the strong market runup combined with the current low yields on fixed income may also push plan sponsors to continue to lower their interest rate assumptions. For more information and to view the full Milliman 100 Public Pension Funding Index, go to http://www.milliman.com/ppfi/. To receive regular updates of Milliman's pension funding analysis, contact us at [email protected].

