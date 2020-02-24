Milliman and Enova announce strategic alliance providing next generation advanced analytic solutions to life insurance industry

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, and Enova Decisions, a leading financial technology and analytics company, today announced a strategic alliance aimed at bringing new advanced analytics to insurers. The alliance brings together Milliman's deep domain expertise and data resources and Enova Decisions' real-time analytic capabilities, giving insurers an innovative platform for retaining customers, optimizing sales operations, and maximizing the value of current and future customers.

"Insurers everywhere are competing on the basis of who can best understand consumer behavior, and this competition is driven by increasingly sophisticated analytics," says Sam Nandi, Milliman Principal and Consulting Actuary. "With Milliman's deep subject matter expertise and Enova Decisions' decision management platform, we give insurers the best tools to succeed in all the different dimensions of their business, whether it's sales, distribution management, customer targeting, product development, or myriad other applications."

"Leaders in highly regulated industries know that proper management of data for security and privacy is critical," said Joe DeCosmo, Chief Analytics Officer for Enova Decisions. "By working with Enova Decisions, insurers can leverage our 15 year of experience making data-driven decisions in real time and access the latest decisioning technology while remaining compliant."

The Milliman/Enova Decisions strategic alliance will provide life insurance clients with the opportunity to achieve strategic targets and business goals through the activation and operationalization of integrated, data intelligence-driven solutions.

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit www.milliman.com.

About Enova

Enova Decisions is a leading analytics and decision management tech company that eliminates resource and technology constraints preventing businesses from accessing new revenue sources faster. Founded in 2016, Enova Decisions enables businesses to automate and optimize fraud, credit, and marketing decisions through AI and the cloud. For more information, visit www.enovadecisions.com.

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.

Related Links

www.milliman.com

