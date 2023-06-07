Milliman awarded three 2023 Military Friendly Designations for its commitment to veterans and families

SEATTLE, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting, technology, and actuarial firm, is pleased to announce that it was awarded three 2023 Military Friendly® designations under the categories of Employer, Spouse Employer, and Supplier Diversity. Military Friendly is operated by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran business enterprise that connects the U.S. military community to civilian employment, educational, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Milliman received this designation for its commitment to creating sustainable and meaningful career paths, community outreach, and enduring partnerships with the military community. The firm's longstanding efforts to hire and support veterans and their families led to an 85% veteran retention rate in 2022.

"We recognize the distinct value and insight that military reservists, veterans, and their families offer us professionally and culturally," said Milliman's Chief Sustainability and DEI Officer Christal Morris. "We are committed to providing them with opportunities to fulfill their professional potential and ensuring they are represented at every level within Milliman."

Results from the Military Friendly survey show that Milliman was recognized for its military friendly policies including inclusive hiring practices, a mentorship program, professional growth opportunities, and work schedule flexibility. Reservists who participate in drills receive an additional two weeks off for military leave and pay differential. Milliman employees also lead an active Military Veterans Employee Resource Group, which provides support to veterans and their families who may experience the challenges of transitioning to civilian life and connecting with a community.

Milliman is also a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant, a sign of the firm's commitment to fair treatment for those who have served in the UK's armed services, and their families.

To learn more, go to https://careers.milliman.com/en/careers-for-veterans-at-milliman

About Milliman
Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial, risk management, and technology solutions. Our consulting and advanced analytics capabilities encompass healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. Visit us at Milliman.com.

