Milliman awards 16 Opportunity Scholarships in the program's third year

SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, is pleased to announce the recipients of this year's Opportunity Scholarship program. This scholarship program, now in its third year, was created to assist students from ethnic groups and races that are under-represented in the fields of actuarial science, data science, computer science, economics, programming, mathematics, statistics, data analytics, or finance.

This year, the Opportunity Scholarship recipients include 16 students from colleges and universities across the United States, Australia, and South Africa who have demonstrated academic excellence and plan to pursue a career in actuarial science or related fields. Many of the students have achieved academic success amidst financial and personal hardships.

"Actuarial science, mathematics, and similar areas of study benefit when students from diverse backgrounds and perspectives contribute to the field," said Milliman Chief Executive Officer Steve White. "Milliman is proud to provide assistance to this year's recipients, with the hope that it can be a step toward expanding ethnic and racial representation across actuarial and STEM industries."

Below is the list of this year's Scholarship recipients:

Aleesha Chavez , computer science, at Northwest Nazarene University ( Idaho ) Caroline Glazier , actuarial science at University of Michigan ( Michigan ) Herman Gonzalez , computer science, at University of Florida ( Florida ) Jordan Howell , actuarial science, at Kettering University ( Michigan ) Rachael King , mathematics, at Macquarie University ( Australia ) Richard Machivenyika, actuarial science, at University of Cape Town ( South Africa ) Abigail Macintosh , actuarial science, at University of Nebraska – Lincoln ( Nebraska ) Chiedza Mahuku, actuarial science, at University of Witwatersrand ( South Africa ) Treasure Mdhluli, actuarial science, at University of Witwatersrand ( South Africa ) Claudius Mutevhe, actuarial science, at University of Witwatersrand ( South Africa ) Julie Orellana , computer science, University of Tulsa ( Oklahoma ) Mufaro Pazvakawambwa, mathematics, Walla Walla University ( Washington ) Rebeca Teran , computer science, North Carolina State University ( North Carolina ) Nthabiseng Thema, actuarial science, at University of Witwatersrand ( South Africa ) Elizabeth Webster , actuarial science, at Butler University ( Indiana ) Mattie Zimmer , mathematics, at University of New Orleans ( Louisiana )

Five of this year's recipients also received Opportunity Scholarships last year, with one student, Jordan Howell, having received an Opportunity Scholarship for all three years the program has been offered. The four other repeat recipients are: Aleesha Chavez, Rachael King, Richard Machivenyika, and Mattie Zimmer.

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.milliman.com

