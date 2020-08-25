Milliman Awards 17 Opportunity Scholarships In Program's Fourth Year

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, is pleased to announce the recipients of this year's Opportunity Scholarship program.

The program was created to assist students from ethnic groups and races that are under-represented in the fields of actuarial science, data science, computer science, economics, programming, mathematics, statistics, data analytics, or finance.

This year, Opportunity Scholarship recipients include 17 students from colleges and universities across the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom who have demonstrated academic excellence and plan to pursue a career in actuarial science or related fields.

"We are pleased to support these outstanding students, and recognize their accomplishments to date," said Milliman Chief Executive Officer Steve White. "Our professions will benefit from their diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Our hope is that this financial support will be a small step on their path to future success and leadership."

2020 Opportunity Scholarship recipients:

Aleesha Chavez, Computer Science, Northwest Nazarene University, Nampa, Idaho

Micalyia Douglas, Actuarial Science, Central Connecticut State University, New Britain, Connecticut

Herman A. Gonzalez, Computer Science, University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida

Joelle Hardy, Finance, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia

Michaela Henry, Mathematics, California State University, San Bernardino, CA

Jordan Howell, Actuarial Science, Kettering University, Flint, Michigan

Rachael King, Mathematics, Macquarie University, Ryde, NSW, Australia

Richard Machivenyika, Actuarial Science, University of Cape Town, Rondebosch, South Africa

Treasure Z. Mdhluli, Actuarial Science, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa

Sibonakaliso Mkandla, Actuarial Science, University of Cape Town, Rondebosch, South Africa

Jorge Morejon, Actuarial Science, Michigan State University, East Lansing

Genius Mukuka, Economics, University of Birmingham, United Kingdom

Eldaleona Odole, Data Science, University of Iowa, Iowa City

Julie E. Orellana, Computer Science, Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, Okmulgee

Jacqueline Pina Perez, Mathematics, Hamilton College, Clinton, New York

Present Rikhotso, Actuarial Science, University of Pretoria, South Africa

Mattie Zimmer, Mathematics, University of New Orleans, Louisiana

Eight of this year's recipients also received Opportunity Scholarships last year. Repeat recipients are Aleesha Chavez, Herman Gonzalez, Jordan Howell, Rachael King, Richard Machivenyika, Treasure Mdhluli, Julie Orellana, and Mattie Zimmer.

Since it began in 2017, the Opportunity Scholarship program has awarded 61 scholarships.

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.

Related Links

www.milliman.com

