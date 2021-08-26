Milliman awards 25 Opportunity Scholarships in program's fifth year

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, is pleased to announce the recipients of this year's Opportunity Scholarship program.

The program was created to assist students from racial and ethnic groups that are under-represented in the fields of actuarial science, data science, computer science, economics, programming, mathematics, statistics, data analytics, or finance.

This year, Opportunity Scholarship recipients include 25 students from colleges and universities across the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom who have demonstrated academic excellence and plan to pursue a career in actuarial science or related fields. Since 2017, its inaugural year, Milliman has awarded 86 scholarships as part of the program.

"These are outstanding students who will be an asset to their chosen field and profession," said Milliman CEO Steve White. "Milliman is pleased to recognize their success and support their academic pursuits as they explore actuarial and related careers."

2021 Opportunity Scholarship recipients:

Arianna Akinwunmi, Finance, University of Texas at San Antonio

Maya Beckley, Computer Science, Penn State University Park

Angel Alessandro Caoile, Computer Science, Arizona State University

Marisa Duran, Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles

Chengetanayi Dyirakumunda, Actuarial Science, University of Essex

Nicholas Fonseca, Economics, North Carolina State University

Herman Gonzalez, Computer Science, University of Florida

Michaela Henry, Mathematics, University of California, Riverside

Ines Hounsou, Actuarial Science, Queen Mary University of London

Charly Joseth Jimenez, Computer Science, Florida International University

Richard Machivenyika, Actuarial Science, University of Cape Town

Kamogelo Matolo, Actuarial Science, University of Cape Town

Treasure Mdhluli, Actuarial Science, University of Witwatersrand

Sibonakaliso Mkandla, Actuarial Science, University of Cape Town

Genius Mukuka, Economics, University of Birmingham

Takunda Mundawarwo, Actuarial Science, University of Cape Town

Sandra Oguntimirin, Actuarial Science, University of Cape Town

Julie Orellana-Muy, Programming, The University of Tulsa

Nia Phipps, Economics, Spelman College, Atlanta, Georgia

Austin Polk, Computer Science, University of Texas at Austin

Sergio Rodriguez, Computer Science, University of Denver

Rushda Salie, Actuarial Science, University of Cape Town

Kimberley Taku, Actuarial Science, University of Pretoria

Pedro Tula, Finance, The Ohio State University

Mattie Zimmer, Mathematics, University of New Orleans

Eight of this year's recipients also received Opportunity Scholarships last year. Repeat recipients are Herman Gonzalez, Michaela Henry, Richard Machivenyika, Treasure Mdhluli, Sibonakaliso Mkandla, Genius Mukuka, Julie Orellana-Muy, and Mattie Zimmer.

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

