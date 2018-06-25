Milliman expands Middle East operations, opening new office in Israel

Steve White, Milliman's president and CEO, says, "Milliman continues to expand into new regions amid increasing demand for the firm's services across the Mideast and the world. Israel is recognized as a leading force in insurance innovation and we believe Milliman's creative culture is well-suited to the Israeli environment."

Nick Dumbreck, a principal with Milliman in London, says: "Israel has a growing insurance market which faces a number of challenges. The Milliman Israel office will bring independent consulting together with our global quality standards to help clients to meet these challenges."

Benny Gabbay, says: "Developments in the insurance and actuarial industry, particularly in areas of regulation (IFRS 17, Solvency II) and Insurtech, represent the ideal timing for Milliman's expansion to Israel. We have an excellent team and I am confident we will make a valuable contribution both to the Israeli insurance industry as well as to the global Milliman enterprise."

Daniel Sharon says: "We are thrilled about opening the Israeli Milliman office. We have received a warm welcome from the industry and it's now up to us to live up to the Milliman brand. I'm particularly excited about delivering exceptional service, which Milliman is famous for. Not just answering the question at hand – but also raising and addressing the questions that haven't been asked."

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

