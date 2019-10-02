Milliman hires Garry Simmons to drive growth in its Health and Group Benefits Consulting segment

SEATTLE, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., one of the premier global consulting and actuarial firms, today announced the appointment of Garry C. Simmons as Director of Business Development for Health and Group Benefits Consulting Services. With more than 30 years of experience leading health and group benefit sales organizations, Simmons will spearhead a diverse, multidisciplinary team supplying employee benefit consulting, data analytics, and actuarial expertise to large employers.

"Garry will represent Milliman's diverse expertise to group benefit clients looking for fresh, independent, and innovative perspectives," says Jeff Budin, Employee Benefits Global Practice Director. "Milliman already has a strong presence with middle and large-market employers and Garry's work will deepen and expand that foothold."

"What attracted me to Milliman is its sharp focus on delivering value to its clients, the wealth of data assets and healthcare intelligence available, as well as the depth of top industry professionals who work here," says Garry Simmons. "Milliman is unique among its competitors in this space. We are fiercely independent, bring fresh, innovative perspectives to our clients, and help employers make informed, data-driven decisions regarding their benefits program. As a result of our long history of working directly with insurers, healthcare providers, and employers, Milliman offers a unique and differentiating view of the entire benefits eco-system. That makes us a stronger business partner and consultant for our employer clients seeking ways to truly optimize all aspects of their benefits program."

Simmons joins Milliman following a twelve-year stint as a Senior Vice President and Health Solutions Sales Leader at Aon. He has spent his career on both the insurance carrier and consulting side of the industry building relationships in the group benefits market. Garry has served on the board of directors of both the North Carolina Business Group on Health and the South Carolina Business Coalition on Health.

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

