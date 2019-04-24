Milliman hires Radhika Philip to expand its global higher education consulting and administration practice

SEATTLE, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., one of the premier global consulting and actuarial firms, today announced the appointment of Radhika Philip as Managing Director, People Strategy and HR Transformation, for the firm's Global Higher Education (GHE) practice. She joins Gary Setterberg, Senior Managing Director – Global Higher Education as part of the multidisciplinary practice dedicated to providing employee benefit and human capital advisory and strategic consulting services to higher education and academic medical system clients.

Philip brings more than 20 years of global experience helping clients develop and execute on their talent, organizational, and change management strategies. She has supported multi-year transformations and transactions, aligning the organization, culture, people, and talent management practices, across the end-to-end transformation journey. Radhika is particularly interested in approaches to building HR as a strategic partner, developing next-generation holistic employee value propositions, and building organizational transformational capabilities. Previously, she served as an Executive Director in Ernst and Young's People Advisory Services and as Vice President of People and Operations for Aon.

"Radhika has an impressive and diverse background providing higher education institutions, academic medical systems, Fortune 100 companies, governments and major non-profit organizations with a holistic view of their organizational and talent challenges, offering concrete, transformative strategies to solve problems," says Setterberg. "Her depth of experience is well-suited for our current and future higher education clients, who are increasingly under pressure to make major organizational changes while functioning collaboratively in their shared governance environments."

Radhika has an MBA and MA in Cultural Anthropology from Columbia University, and a BA from Smith College. She has written about governance, corporate social responsibility, and creating collaborative, innovative teams.

Milliman's higher education practice provides a full range of human capital, total rewards, employee benefits and analytic/actuarial services, partnering with the firm's healthcare, retirement, risk management, and cyber-security experts. The practice also has access to Milliman's market-leading administration services and its Healthcare Intelligence and Insurtech products.

"It's vital that universities, colleges, and academic health systems receive consulting expertise that is not only sensitive and responsive to the complexities of our higher education institutions, but that is supported by a breadth and depth of expertise, data, and cutting edge services," says Philip. "Milliman offers all of this in one package, and I am thrilled to join a firm with such rich resources and integrity."

